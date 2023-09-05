ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You can make 4 million per month” – Hilda Baci shares tips on how to make money as a chef

Hilda Baci, a popular Nigerian chef, has revealed some tips on how to earn an unbelievable N4 million per month as a chef.

In a captivating TikTok video that has gone viral, the chef revealed her secret strategies for making a fortune from her passion for cooking.

She advised aspiring chefs to have a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve and a well-thought-out plan of action to get there.

The chef also disclosed that teaching others about cooking techniques and processes can be a lucrative source of cash worth millions of naira.

A chef who owns a catering service, according to the celebrity, can earn almost N4 million every month.

