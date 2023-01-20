ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You can hate me but leave my daughters out it” Justin Dean says as he shares photos with his daughters

“You can hate me but leave my daughters out it” Justin Dean says as he shares photos with his daughters

Justin Dean has shared photos he took with his daughters one day after his ex-wife; Korra Obidi cried out online that he has started a new court battle to take her daughters from her.

Nigerian dancer, Korra said on Jan. 18, that just because their first daughter June Dean said she was hungry, Justin Dean got the authorities involved and is now trying to take their daughters from her.

Korra also said Justin abused her severely when they were together and she fears for their daughters if they are left in his custody.

Apparently reacting to Korra’s accusation that the kids are not safe with him, he shared a photo with his daughters and wrote: “One thing everyone needs to understand about me. I put my daughters first, even to the detriment of myself.

“You want to hate me, then hate me. Just leave them out of it.”

