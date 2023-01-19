Video: “You came from the gutter; craze man wey no know wetin be family” — Mr Jollof continues to drag Wizkid [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jollof ‘knocked’ Wizkid and stressed how he has supported him over the years by taking on the expense to attend his concerts in different locations and stream his music.

The drama started after Jollof took to Instagram shading the singer following his announcement of a joint tour with colleague, Davido.

Freedom Atsepoyi a.k.a Mr Jollof continues to ridicule the multi-award-winning singer, Wizkid, over the latter’s proposed tour with Davido.

Mr Jollof had condemned Wizkid in a video where he cautioned him never to drag his family into their disagreement.

In a new post via his Instagram page, the influencer continued to lambast the singer on the importance of having a family while shaming him for being unmarried.

According to Jollof, Big Wiz came from a poor background yet he takes pride in dissing others about being poor.

“Craze man wey no know wetin be family na him won dey put mouth in family. I engaged my wife in Safari desert in Dubai in 2011,” he said in part.

Watch the video below …

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnmZdy-JWDm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link