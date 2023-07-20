Video: “You came at the right time”- Ruth Kadiri sweetly celebrates second daughter, Emerald as she clocks one

Ruth Kadiri, has written a heartfelt letter to celebrate her second daughter as turns two today

The mother of two prayed for her and showed her how much she loved her

Emerald Kadiri, the second daughter of Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri, turns two today, and her proud mother has written a heartfelt letter to celebrate.

Ruth Kadiri claimed that her daughter filled the vacancy in her home just in time.

The mother of two called her daughter blessed and praised her for having a kind spirit and a golden smile.

Ruth prayed for her and showed her how much she loved her.

“Happy ONE-year birthday EMERALD!!! Chizaram! My queen blessed one. The one with the golden smile! A soul so kind and soothing! You came at the right time and filled your spot. Daddy and I love you so much. May your days continue to be filled with love and fulfillment”.

“You hold a special place in my heart”- Ruth Kadiri celebrates daughter, Emerald as she clocks 6-months

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her second daughter, Emerald as she turns 6-months today, January 19th, 2022.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos of her mini-me, while gushing over her.

Describing her daughter as a queen, Ruth Kadiri revealed that her daughter holds a special place in my heart.

“MY SIX MONTHS OLD QUEEN. YOU HOLD A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART”.

Ruth Kadiri shows off second daughter, Emerald

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika has shared first photo of her second daughter, Emerald.

The actress, who welcomed her second child took to Instagram to give her millions of fans a first look at her 5-months-old daughter.

Sharing the adorable photo, she captioned it with,

“EMERALD”.

GISTLOVER reported in July, 2022 that the mother of one was expecting her second child.