Video: You Are Too Passionate” – Yul Hails His 2nd Wife Judy Austin As They Work On Movie Set With His Dad Pete Edochie

  • Actress Judy Austin has shared pictures from a movie shoot with her husband actor Yul Edochie and her father-in-law Pete Edochie
  • Reacting to pictures, Yul hailed his 2nd wife who he described as a creative mind who is passionate about her job
  • Judy Austin’s post has left tongues wagging, as some netizens took to her comment section to drag her
Unconcern Judy Austin gets tongues wagging, shares moments with father in-law, hubby on movie set, Yul reacts

Nollywood actress Judy Austin who is the second wife of actor Yul Edochie has taken to her social media timeline to share pictures of her husband and father-in-law, Pete Edochie on a movie set.

Recall that Judy Austin had a few days ago revealed she was working on a new movie which would feature Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie.

The actress has now shared lovely pictures of herself with her husband Yul Edochie, alongside her father-in-law Pete Edochie, among others at a movie location.

She wrote in her caption:

 “Day 4 on the production of THE GODFATHER!! It’s getting super-hot in here guys! Shooting a creatively crafted story with the LEGENDS in the game! Wait for it!!”

See the post below:

Yul Edochie in the comment section applauded his wife who he described as a detailed producer.

He wrote:

“You’re not just the most creative mind, you’re very passionate about the job and a very

detailed producer. ljele Odogwu!”

See other reactions below:

partystreet_qa:

“Can’t wait. Continue doing what you do best. Outside noise should be least of your worries ❤️.”

judyeecaster:

“If the father in law is happy, we are happy too..”

estroyal_apparel:

“D one with the on line in-laws is really enjoying peace and love❤️May is the most blessed one in the so called mess.”

princess_salmatcollections:

So there are no people at ur production except yul and his dad??”

marz_babie:

“Is her guts for me,…Ashawo!”

dorcas_kiage:

“The day yul Edochie will go back to his family it will not matter how many movies you shot together this same people praising you will say after shooting all Those movies don’t mark yourself safe be careful judy .”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

