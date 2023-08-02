Video: “You are too much of a betrayal”- Tonto Dikeh exposes D’banj and Ini Edo’s ‘true colours’

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has restarted her internet feud with her coworkers.

The actress has accused singer D’banj of betraying him.

Tonto wrote in an unexpected Instagram post that if it hadn’t been for his’snaky’ nature, she would have stood up to a lot of garbage.

She remarked that he deserved all of his pain because he is not a helpful person.

Tonto claims that D’banj and Ini Edo are stingy and don’t know how to offer. She urged anyone in desperate need of aid not to approach them because they cannot help others.

“@iambangalee is not a very helpful human. But like I always say to his friends don’t expect much. He doesn’t know how to GIVE!! For some reason, D’banj and Ini Edo are very stingy folks. Whether you are dying or surviving don’t ask these people for help..never the less D’banj is an amazing hide-and-seek master.. he gonna sell sand to the beach for profit”.

“You are too much of a betrayal if not I would have stood up to a lot of your bullshit. But Dee you deserve as much hurt as have…

Unfortunately, more hurt on the way”.