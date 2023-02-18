Video: You are the worst thing that ever happened to my Father’s bloodline- Tonto Dikeh leaks chat with ex-hubby tags him a dead beat dad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that Olakunle Churchill had penned an emotional note to Churchill to celebrate his 7th birthday yesterday.







Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has dragged her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill for being a dead beat father.

Reacting to his birthday note, Tonto Dikeh slammed him for only acknowledging his son on his birthday.

She noted how Churchill and his family claimed they won court case on child custody but they decided to leave the child for her.

Tonto revealed that she won the child custody battle with him and was given full custody of their son, hence, Olakunle Churchill’s anger.

She added that Churchill was ordered to pay for their son’s CS fees, but paid 4months fees because he had told the Court he was broke.

