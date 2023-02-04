Video: ‘You are the kindest agbero I know’ – Adesua Etomi celebrates Bimbo Ademoye on her 32nd birthday
Bimbo Ademoye clocks thirty-two today, 4th February and congratulatory messages and surprises have been pouring in.
Describing her, she noted that she is the “kindest agbero” (razz human) she knows.
Nollywood actress and singer, Adesua Etomi Wellington has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her colleague, Bimbo Ademoye on her birthday.
On her path, Adesua Etomi sang praises of Bimbo and affirmed her love for her. Describing her, she noted that she is the “kindest agbero” (razz human) she knows. Confirming the ten qualities Bisola Aiyiola listed about the celebrant, she said Bimbo snacks on peppers.
Captioning her post, Adesua wrote: “Number 1 agbero
R’aburoooo mi, r’abu, r’abu, r’aburoooo mi. Happy birthday to my darling sister @bimboademoye
My bim bim.
“My favorite thing about you Bimbo, is your heart. A heart of gold. You are the sweetest, softest (this is up for debate), kindest agbero I know. 🤣🤣🤣 Always ready to love, ready to give, ready to show up for the people you love. You are not only incredibly talented and beautiful, you are also a joy to be around. I love you so much and no matter how strong your coconut head is (because my goodness is it strong🤣) Bis bis and I will always show up for you whenever you need us.
Our baby. Our sister. Our friend.
” I pray that the Lord blesses you. May he keep you. May his give you the desires of your heart in accordance with his will. May he surround you and envelope you with his love. May his favour continuously be with you in Jesus name.
Happy birthday again our February baby. We are blessed to know and love you. Ps. Incase you people don’t know, Bimbo chews jalapeños raw. Yes guys, she snacks on peppers.🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️