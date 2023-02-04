ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: ‘You are the kindest agbero I know’ – Adesua Etomi celebrates Bimbo Ademoye on her 32nd birthday

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

GISTLOVER reported hours ago that clocks thirty-two today, 4th February and congratulatory messages and surprises have been pouring in.

Describing her, she noted that she is the “kindest agbero” (razz human) she knows.

Nollywood actress and singer, Adesua Etomi Wellington has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her colleague, Bimbo Ademoye on her birthday.

GISTLOVER reported hours ago that clocks thirty-two today, 4th February and congratulatory messages and surprises have been pouring in.

On her path, Adesua Etomi sang praises of Bimbo and affirmed her love for her. Describing her, she noted that she is the “kindest agbero” (razz human) she knows. Confirming the ten qualities Bisola Aiyiola listed about the celebrant, she said Bimbo snacks on peppers.

Captioning her post, Adesua wrote: “Number 1 agbero
R’aburoooo mi, r’abu, r’abu, r’aburoooo mi. Happy birthday to my darling sister @bimboademoye
My bim bim.

“My favorite thing about you Bimbo, is your heart. A heart of gold. You are the sweetest, softest (this is up for debate), kindest agbero I know. 🤣🤣🤣 Always ready to love, ready to give, ready to show up for the people you love. You are not only incredibly talented and beautiful, you are also a joy to be around. I love you so much and no matter how strong your coconut head is (because my goodness is it strong🤣) Bis bis and I will always show up for you whenever you need us.
Our baby. Our sister. Our friend.
” I pray that the Lord blesses you. May he keep you. May his give you the desires of your heart in accordance with his will. May he surround you and envelope you with his love. May his favour continuously be with you in Jesus name.
Happy birthday again our February baby. We are blessed to know and love you. Ps. Incase you people don’t know, Bimbo chews jalapeños raw. Yes guys, she snacks on peppers.🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Iyabo Ojo celebrates stepson, Paolo Okoye on his birthday [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Why men have no business marrying before the age of 40, women 30 – Uti Nwachukwu spills

1 hour ago

Video: Bring your family back to Nigeria from UK before discussing who to vote– Uchenna Nnanna slams Seyi Law for supporting Tinubu

2 hours ago

Video: “This coming election, BAT is my candidate” – Seyi Law declares support for APC presidential candidate, Tinubu [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button