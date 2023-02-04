Video: ‘You are the kindest agbero I know’ – Adesua Etomi celebrates Bimbo Ademoye on her 32nd birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

GISTLOVER reported hours ago that clocks thirty-two today, 4th February and congratulatory messages and surprises have been pouring in.

Describing her, she noted that she is the “kindest agbero” (razz human) she knows.

Nollywood actress and singer, Adesua Etomi Wellington has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her colleague, Bimbo Ademoye on her birthday.

GISTLOVER reported hours ago that clocks thirty-two today, 4th February and congratulatory messages and surprises have been pouring in.

On her path, Adesua Etomi sang praises of Bimbo and affirmed her love for her. Describing her, she noted that she is the “kindest agbero” (razz human) she knows. Confirming the ten qualities Bisola Aiyiola listed about the celebrant, she said Bimbo snacks on peppers.