ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You are one of the problems of this country” -Tacha tells those who do not intend to vote [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 304 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Tacha expressed that the decision to abstain from voting is a major part of the problem that plagues Nigeria’s political landscape.
  • In a heartfelt plea to her followers and fellow citizens, Tacha, aged 27, took to Instagram to call on Nigerians to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election
You have to be benefitting from this terrible system to be keeping quiet– Tacha chides ‘so called idols’ keeping mute during elections

BBNaija star Tacha, has thrown her support behind the call to action for the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

This highly influential and engaging vlogger and influencer has added her voice to the chorus of famous faces urging Nigerians to exercise their right to vote.

In a heartfelt plea to her followers and fellow citizens, Tacha, aged 27, took to Instagram to call on Nigerians to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election, even if it means going to great lengths to do so.

She passionately expressed that the decision to abstain from voting is a major part of the problem that plagues Nigeria’s political landscape. By choosing not to participate, citizens are inadvertently contributing to the persistence of the very hardships that they are seeking to overcome.

With a sense of urgency and determination, Tacha emphasized that the nonchalant attitude towards voting must come to an end if Nigerians hope to see a brighter future for their beloved country

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 304 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: You don buy market – New skit of Portable presenting himself as Mr Macaroni’s potential in-law goes viral

3 hours ago

Video: You’re doing more than your age – Again, 13-year-old Mercy Kenneth faces backlash for ‘exposing skin’

3 hours ago

Video: Is She Single?, she’s very young and energetic- Fans drool as Ayra Starr shares video of her mum vibing to her song [Video]

3 hours ago

Video: Yung6ix spills his plan if Bola Tinubu or Peter Obi emerge as winner in the presidential election

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button