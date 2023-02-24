Video: “You are one of the problems of this country” -Tacha tells those who do not intend to vote [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BBNaija star Tacha, has thrown her support behind the call to action for the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

This highly influential and engaging vlogger and influencer has added her voice to the chorus of famous faces urging Nigerians to exercise their right to vote.

In a heartfelt plea to her followers and fellow citizens, Tacha, aged 27, took to Instagram to call on Nigerians to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election, even if it means going to great lengths to do so.

She passionately expressed that the decision to abstain from voting is a major part of the problem that plagues Nigeria’s political landscape. By choosing not to participate, citizens are inadvertently contributing to the persistence of the very hardships that they are seeking to overcome.

With a sense of urgency and determination, Tacha emphasized that the nonchalant attitude towards voting must come to an end if Nigerians hope to see a brighter future for their beloved country