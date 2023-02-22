ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: You are all delusional, The audacity! – Tonto Dikeh reacts after Churchill’s lawyer gave an ultimatum to apologize

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • This writ from Churchill Olakunle’s lawyers comes as a result of the clash between Churchill and Tonto Dikeh over their son, King Andre.
  • Tonto Dikeh who is unperturbed has taken to her page to reiterate her allegations against her ex-husband and father of her child.*
Nigerians Heavily Slam Tonto’s Ex-Husband, Olakunle Churchill Following His Shady Birthday Message To His Son

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has responded to the lawyers of her ex-husband, Churchill after she was given an ultimatum to render an apology.

The lawyers of Churchill Olakunle share a writ to Tonto Dikeh and asked her to publicly apologize to her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer within 24 hours or risk being slammed with a defamatory lawsuit.

This writ from Churchill Olakunle’s lawyers comes as a result of the clash between Churchill and Tonto Dikeh over their son, King Andre.

Tonto Dikeh who is unperturbed has taken to her page to reiterate her allegations against her ex-husband and father of her child.

“You and the person who wrote that letter are sick in the head.
Apologies to who? Desist from what? YOU ALL ARE JOKERS.. You are all delusional…

“You get absolutely nothing and you and 1,000 lawsuits can’t do shit. My voice and truth can’t be silenced. You are a deadbeat, A WOMAN BEATER, A RITUALIST, YAHOO BOY, AND SCAMMER.. The audacity.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Thank God for salvation”, other reactions trail throwback video of Mercy Chinwo performing Fela’s ‘Zombie’

52 mins ago

Video: Actress Ruth Kadiri calls out man who was snatched by his babymama’s friend

1 hour ago

Video: Debbie Shokoya accused of getting pregnant/engaged to a married man [Details]

2 hours ago

Video: “Continue living fake live” – DJ Chicken slams his ex-bestie Portable hours after acquiring a Range Rover worth N100M [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button