Video: You are all delusional, The audacity! – Tonto Dikeh reacts after Churchill’s lawyer gave an ultimatum to apologize

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has responded to the lawyers of her ex-husband, Churchill after she was given an ultimatum to render an apology.

The lawyers of Churchill Olakunle share a writ to Tonto Dikeh and asked her to publicly apologize to her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer within 24 hours or risk being slammed with a defamatory lawsuit.

Tonto Dikeh who is unperturbed has taken to her page to reiterate her allegations against her ex-husband and father of her child.