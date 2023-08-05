Video: “You Are a Very Special Person” –Married Nollywood Actor, Stan Nze Celebrates His Ex-Girlfriend

Stan Nze, a Nollywood actor, has turned to social media to wish his ex-girlfriend Joy Steve a happy birthday.

Stan Nze celebrated his Ex’s Birthday by sharing images of himself and her with heartfelt messages on Instagram. He prayed to God to grant her serenity that exceeds all human understanding.

He wrote, “A very happy birthday to my ex-girlfriend @joyegosteve aka Lady Jay global. You are a very special person and I pray that on this your special day God gives you peace that passes all understanding. Shine” Stan Nze captioned the photos.

gistlover recalls that Messages of congratulations has started pouring in for Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi, who are expecting their first child together.

The couple was caught as they sat at the reception desk in what seemed to be a hospital.

A video shared online showed the moment the couple entered into the room, with a radiant and beaming Blessing Obasi. Patients waved as the couple approached.

Many fans of the couple expressed their congratulations in the comments section.

Many people have noticed that Blessing Obasi hasn’t been active on social media and hasn’t been publishing her full images for quite some time.