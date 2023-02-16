Video: “You and Rihanna are at the same level of fineness”- Fan hails Bobrisky as he tensions fans with jaw-dropping photos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, has tensioned his fans with jaw-dropping photos of himself.

The drama queen, on Instagram, shared a photo of himself rocking a red dress with a caption that got many talking.

“To feel like a queen is as simple as believing you are one.” Bobrisky wrote on Instagram.

Following this, her fans took to her comment section to commend her beauty and the lovely dress.

One Yagazie Emizie compared Bobrisky to famous American singer, Rihana, stating Bob’s beauty matches the singer’s.