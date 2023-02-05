Video: Yomi Gold’s name cleared in Paternity fraud scandal as Lagos big boy releases statement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was alleged that Yomi Gold is the father of Mosh and wife, Aduke Doyin aka Creamys Hair’s child

Yomi Gold had debunked the rumours, many didn’t believe him as they dragged him for having an affair with a married woman

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold’s name has been cleared off a paternity fraud scandal involving a Lagos big boy, Mosh and his wife.

It was earlier reported that Gistlover alleged that the actor is the father of Mosh and wife, Aduke Doyin aka Creamys Hair’s child.

According to the blog, the couple’s marriage had crashed over paternity fraud and several infidelity.

It was reported that Mosh who suspected his wife of having numerous affairs hacked her account and found out that his first and second child weren’t his. With the information, he got from her phone, he discovered that his second child is Yomi Gold’s child.

Though, Yomi Gold had debunked the rumours, many didn’t believe him as they dragged him for having an affair with a married woman.

In a surprising twist, Mosh took to his Instagram page to retract his statement. He stated that the two kids his wife have are his biological children.

Mosh expressed how saddened he is that the kids are being dragged into his drama with his wife. He noted how there is no marriage without crisis, and as such, he and his wife are working towards resolving their issues.

Regarding the official statement on his Instagram stories, Yomi Gold wrote:

“My heat can finally touch ground.

Beware of (undesirable elements).”

The statement reads:

“This my official and final statement on the issue of paternity of my children and illicit affairs concerning my wife.

The social media in the last few days have been awash with several stories and this is the time to put everything to bed.

I wish to state categorically that the 2 children being dragged into this matter are my BIOLOGICAL Children and I love them with my life and it is quite unfortunate that this children are been dragged in this matter by some undesirable elements.

There is no marriage without its own issues. I and my wife shall look into our differences and see it through.

Our privacy at this difficult time of our lives should please be respected.

Moshood.”