Video: Yomi Gold speaks out as Lagos big boy accuses him of having an affair with wife, Aduke Doyin, leaks private chats

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold has reacted to reports of fathering Lagos big boy, Mosh’s child with wife, Aduke Doyin.

According to the blog, the couple’s marriage had crashed over paternity fraud and several infidelity. Mosh who suspected his wife of having numerous affairs hacked her account and found out that his first and second child weren’t his. With the information, he got from her phone, he discovered that his second child is Yomi Gold’s child.

Reacting to it, Yomi Gold took to his Instagram page to debunk the rumours. He stated that he isn’t the father of the child and issued a stern warning to the blogging to stop dispensing false news.

For him,he would continue to pray for them at this difficult time.