ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Yomi Fabiyi calls out Iyabo Ojo months after settling beef

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Yomi Fabiyi called out Iyabo Ojo, Princess Comedian, Toun and others for being mute over an alleged rape incident during Baba Ijesha’s trial.


Actor and director, Yomi Fabiyi has called out his colleague and former bestie, Iyabo Ojo, months after settling their beef.

Yomi Fabiyi called out Iyabo Ojo, Princess Comedian, Toun and others for being mute over an alleged rape incident during Baba Ijesha’s trial.

Yomi Fabiyi took to the photo sharing app and disclosed how one Damola Adekola accused one of the police of s&&ually harassing her.

The father of one accused his colleagues of keeping mute and punishing Baba Ijesha, who, according to him, is innocent of the allegations.

“I have waited patiently for a year plus for the right thing to be done by the Police and Lagos Government.

I have waited patiently for FAIR TRIAL in this Baba Ijesha case, but it is now suggestive that it is more of witch-hunting and selective justice.

Why are parents, especially sane mothers, moralists, child rights activists, silent about the concerns raised during the trial and as expected according to THE LAW? What is going on?

If we focus on the end result, which is the video showing Baba Ijesha, the girl and the doctored video evidence showing him begging, we will rush to judgement.

WHO REMOVED DAMOLA ADEKOLA, whom the victim confessed during Police investigation, slept with her, who was arrested and also confessed to the crime?

Why is everyone silent and not demanding trial of these other men? Se e whine me ni?

The court, @nigeriapoliceforce @policeng_lagos, lawyers do NOT know the age of the girl, how did they arrive at 14yrs? Even the victim does NOT know her age(writing different ages).

Where is the FULL CCTV? The victim confirmed she was aware of the acting and camera. Does Nigerian LAW AND COURT now accept ORGANISED CRIMES as lawful and acceptable?







Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: No competition Girl, it’s only you, Laycon of BBNaija Shows off His New Girl

1 hour ago

Video: If A Man Really Loves You, He Will Never Get You a Valentines Gift – Jane Mena

3 hours ago

Video: Nigerian woman collapses as skit maker, Lord Zeus surprises her with N2 million [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “You are already a masterpiece”- 2baba Idibia shows off his lover ahead of valentine

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button