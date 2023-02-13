Video: Yomi Fabiyi calls out Iyabo Ojo months after settling beef

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yomi Fabiyi called out Iyabo Ojo, Princess Comedian, Toun and others for being mute over an alleged rape incident during Baba Ijesha’s trial.







Actor and director, Yomi Fabiyi has called out his colleague and former bestie, Iyabo Ojo, months after settling their beef.

Yomi Fabiyi took to the photo sharing app and disclosed how one Damola Adekola accused one of the police of s&&ually harassing her.

The father of one accused his colleagues of keeping mute and punishing Baba Ijesha, who, according to him, is innocent of the allegations.

“I have waited patiently for a year plus for the right thing to be done by the Police and Lagos Government. I have waited patiently for FAIR TRIAL in this Baba Ijesha case, but it is now suggestive that it is more of witch-hunting and selective justice. Why are parents, especially sane mothers, moralists, child rights activists, silent about the concerns raised during the trial and as expected according to THE LAW? What is going on? If we focus on the end result, which is the video showing Baba Ijesha, the girl and the doctored video evidence showing him begging, we will rush to judgement. WHO REMOVED DAMOLA ADEKOLA, whom the victim confessed during Police investigation, slept with her, who was arrested and also confessed to the crime? Why is everyone silent and not demanding trial of these other men? Se e whine me ni? The court, @nigeriapoliceforce @policeng_lagos, lawyers do NOT know the age of the girl, how did they arrive at 14yrs? Even the victim does NOT know her age(writing different ages). Where is the FULL CCTV? The victim confirmed she was aware of the acting and camera. Does Nigerian LAW AND COURT now accept ORGANISED CRIMES as lawful and acceptable?











