Video: YhemoLee recounts how Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut helped him go viral on Instagram [Video]
Famous Instagram content creator, Adeyemi Idowu also known as YhemoLee shares how he first went viral on Instagram.
While on media personality, Taymesan’s podcast, YhemoLee shared that it was Don Jazzy who first reposted his content on his Instagram page.
He noted that he had shared content about people who can barely dance on their feet, but are amazing dancers while sitting.
It was indeed a shocking moment for him when he realized that his content had been shared by Don Jazzy. Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut also reposted his content on his Instagram page, and from there, YhemoLee became a viral sensation on Instagram.
Recall that sometime in 2021, the music executive and label boss revealed why he helps young content creators.
He said:
“I have always prefered to work with younger people. I have always worked with younger people. Myself and D’Banj were young, Wande Coal, everybody.
We keep shouting Afrobeats to the world, it’s not only Afrobaeats, there is Nollywood to the world, there is the make up industry to the world, there is a fashion industry to the world, the comedy industry, anyone we can do to help push it to the max, we should, so If I have the platform, why not”