ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: YhemoLee recounts how Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut helped him go viral on Instagram [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Acording to Yhemolee It was indeed a shocking moment for him when he realized that his content had been shared by Don Jazzy.
  • Tunde Ednut also reposted his content on his Instagram page, and from there, YhemoLee became a viral sensation on Instagram.
“A certain big boy is owing Lagos nightclubs N143 million” – YhemoLee spills [Video]

Famous Instagram content creator, Adeyemi Idowu also known as YhemoLee shares how he first went viral on Instagram.

While on media personality, Taymesan’s podcast, YhemoLee shared that it was Don Jazzy who first reposted his content on his Instagram page.

He noted that he had shared content about people who can barely dance on their feet, but are amazing dancers while sitting.

It was indeed a shocking moment for him when he realized that his content had been shared by Don Jazzy. Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut also reposted his content on his Instagram page, and from there, YhemoLee became a viral sensation on Instagram.

Recall that sometime in 2021, the music executive and label boss revealed why he helps young content creators.

He said:

“I have always prefered to work with younger people. I have always worked with younger people. Myself and D’Banj were young, Wande Coal, everybody.

We keep shouting Afrobeats to the world, it’s not only Afrobaeats, there is Nollywood to the world, there is the make up industry to the world, there is a fashion industry to the world, the comedy industry, anyone we can do to help push it to the max, we should, so If I have the platform, why not”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Mad respect for this man”- 2baba writes as he expresses lifetime gratitude to Richard Mofe Damijo

36 mins ago

Video: You think say you get money pass me – Man rages after being snubbed by Wizkid [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Which of Una carry Usain Bolt money?- Skiibii reacts to allegation about Bella Shmurda scamming Usian Bolt of $11M – [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: “This is my 10th house”-Naira Marley says as he acquires luxurious glass mansion – [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button