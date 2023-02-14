Video: Yewande Adekoya and husband celebrate wedding anniversary months after separation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The couples are marking their wedding anniversary today, the 14th of February 2022.









Nollywood couple, Yewande Adekoya Abiodun and Abiodun Thomas have got many talking as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

One of Yewande Adekoya’s closest friends, Tawa Ajisefini, shared the update on her Instagram page, wishing them on their anniversary.

She wrote: Happy anniversary to my fam🤝🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁 May Allah continue to bless your home guys.

However, the couple has not confirmed this news on their social media pages, but Yewande Adekoya reacted to her friend’s post.

The mother of two expressed love to her friend for wishing her well.

She wrote: Taaaaaa, my love 💋💋💋💋