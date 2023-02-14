ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Yewande Adekoya and husband celebrate wedding anniversary months after separation

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 44 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • The couples are marking their wedding anniversary today, the 14th of February 2022.
  • The couple has not confirmed this news on their social media pages, but Yewande Adekoya reacted to her friend’s post.
‘Love never clear for her eyes’- Nigerians slam Actress Yewande Adekoya for making excuses over her husband’s infidelity

Nollywood couple, Yewande Adekoya Abiodun and Abiodun Thomas have got many talking as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The couples are marking their wedding anniversary today, the 14th of February 2022.

One of Yewande Adekoya’s closest friends, Tawa Ajisefini, shared the update on her Instagram page, wishing them on their anniversary.

She wrote: Happy anniversary to my fam🤝🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁 May Allah continue to bless your home guys.

However, the couple has not confirmed this news on their social media pages, but Yewande Adekoya reacted to her friend’s post.

The mother of two expressed love to her friend for wishing her well.

She wrote: Taaaaaa, my love 💋💋💋💋

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 44 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: In your innocent smiles, a sun of solace rises after the darkest nights– Do2dtun pens open letter to his daughters

57 mins ago

Video: “What more can I ask for” Funsho Adeoti writes as husband, Kazim Adeoti vacations with Mercy Aigbe in Maldives

1 hour ago

Video: You should leave your relationship if you see this sign – Uti Nwachukwu

2 hours ago

Video: BBTitans: “Let’s just be cordial for now” – Yemi ends things with Blue Aiva

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button