Video: Yewande Adekoya all smiles as she marks 40th birthday in grand style [VIDEO]

It is the birthday of Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya Abiodun.

The Yoruba actress, who shares the same birth date as Tunde Ednut, has taken to social media to share stunning photos of herself.

Popular Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya could not hide her joy as she shared pictures to mark her 40th birthday in style today, Friday January 20, 2023.

The Yoruba actress took to social media to thank her maker.

Yewande Adekoya who had a rough time in her marriage seems to have put that behind her to focus on her happiness.

The mother of two had been posting photos prior her day and counting down. Captioning the stunning photos and video, the ‘Kudi Klepto’ star wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”. “Comfortable in my skin. Content with where I am at. Excited about where I am headed. Grateful for all the little things and the BIG THINGS He has done for me. Running my race, in my lane. Comparing with no one but me. Thank you Lord for sparing my life to see this moment. I am super Grateful. Who am I Oh Lord that you are mindful of me. I give you all the Glory Baba. I am super grateful for everything. A NEW DAWN. Lord I am super grateful for everything. May your will continually be done in my life.”

Her colleagues like Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and have taken to the comment section to congratulate her. See video below: