Video: Yetunde Barnabas throws lavish Barbie-themed birthday bash for her daughter

Yetunde Barnabas, a Nollywood actress, went all out for her daughter Gemma’s first birthday celebration.

The movie star and footballer’s wife celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a Barbie-themed party full of games and treats for the kids.

Photos and videos posted online showed the balloon-like castle and other game activities set up for guests at her daughter’s birthday party by the mother of one.

One of the videos showed the celebrant arriving at her birthday party in her red Range Rover, dressed like a princess.

Yetunde had expressed interest in showing off her dancing abilities on the dance floor.

The light-skinned actress stated that she was ready to see anyone who would beat her on the dance floor.

“Party ready for my biggest GEM. Can’t wait to go on the dance floor. I’m waiting for who go beat me on the dance floor”.

It would be recalled that the Nollywood movie star and her husband, who’s a super eagles player, had welcome their first child on the 26th of July 2022.