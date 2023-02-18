Video: Yetunde Bakare chides Tonto Dikeh over yearly ‘dramatic’ birthday celebration for son, Andre

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tonto Dikeh is known to go all out for her son’s birthday with ridiculously expensive gifts and extravagant birthday parties.

This year wasn’t any different as she started off with 7 gigantic cakes for his 7th birthday. Tonto went on to gift Andre a 10 plot of land while a 58 hectare of estate got named after him*

Reacting Yetunde Bakare chided the former for having a dramatic birthday party for Andre yearly







Nollywood actress has chided her colleague, Tonto Dikeh over her yearly birthday celebration for her son, King Andre which is always dramatic.

Tonto’s ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill also wished his son happy birthday, a post which led to bashing from netizens for being a deadbeat father.

Taking to a blog’s comment section to applaud Tonto’s growth in politics, Yetunde Bakare chided the former for having a dramatic birthday party for Andre yearly. Bakare wrote: