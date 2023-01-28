Video: Yemi Alade and her longtime manager reportedly tie the knot in a private ceremony

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

GISTLOVER has learned that the couple held a private introduction ceremony for both families.

Remember that in 2020, news spread online that Yemi Alade was set to marry her manager, Taiye Aliyu.

Yemi Alade, the award-winning Afrobeats singer, is said to have married her longtime manager, Taiye Aliyu.

According to reports, the two began dating in 2018 and decided to take their relationship to the next level.

“Yemi and Taiye have moved to the next level oh. Taiye asked for her hand in marriage. he popped the question and she said yes” A source told Within Nigeria.

When we asked if the marriage date has been fixed, the source said no for now, and added that Yemi Alade is someone who likes to do things in private.

According to a new update, the couple has finally taken their first step toward eternal love.

It is not surprising that the singer chose to keep things private, as Yemi Alade is known to keep her personal life out of the media. The couple is even said to be living together.