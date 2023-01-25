Video: Yemi Alade allegedly pregnant for Togo President Essozimna Eyadema [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that Yemi Alade gets many internet users talking after a video of her in December 2022 revealing her protruding belly surfaced online.

However according to the video making the rounds online, the blogger disclosed that Yemi Alade has been dating the Togo president since 2017.

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade is reportedly pregnant for Togo president, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

The blogger revealed that The Togo president is already married to five wives and he is planning to get married to Yemi Alade as the 6th wife.

He added that Women are not more against polygamy rather they just want it against broke men.

Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma has been the president of Togo since 2005. Before assuming the presidency, he was appointed by his father, President Gnassingbé Eyadéma, as Minister of Equipment, Mines, Posts, and Telecommunications, serving from 2003 to 2005.

Some reactions culled below:

sublove_alexg: Five wives bawo, congratulations to her, when oba ife dey der she was meant to join oba ife Kingdom not Togo 🇹🇬.

currency231: Mam Africa don go carry belle inside Africa 😂😂😂.

official_wendy__: Billionaire onye ji cash,my sister chop cash finish carry belle join am…Yami e know jig shaaa 😂.

joelokama: Omo pipu de hustle 😂😂.

mari.iaam: Billionaire onye ji cash!!!!! You people are taking this anthem seriously o 😂😂😂.

doc_oludare: Don’t think it has to do with the guy being rich…there are alot of single guys out there who are also rich and would like to be with her…I think it’s sheer love..Congrats to her.

hawttcocoglam: Omo na where them appreciate ur music u go carry belle.