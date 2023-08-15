ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Yansh is not an achievement or confidence but it’s an attraction to getting anything you want” – Blessing CEO

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 39 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Blessing CEO is in the news again after the Relationship expert, dished out a free advice to her fellow ladies concerning their backside.

According to the self-acclaim relationship adviser, she made us to understand that women backside is not an an achievement or confidence, but an attraction that can get you any thing so far you know how to use it very well.

She also stated that having a backside is a must for every lady because men love backside.

Here her speak below;

Yansh is not an achievement or confidence. But it’s an attraction to getting anything you want if you have brains. Forget the noise men love yansh, smart women will use it to attract them and get anything from them. Remember what they say they want in public is not what they want in private. Have yansh but have sense and everything will work together for your good. Women is ok to have yansh but don’t put pressure on yourself, just make money and every other thing shall be added on to you. Forget men they are just noise makers in public, in private yansh humble them.

Previous article“I Remember When I Used to Wash Ladies Pant as A Cleaner” – Ola of Lagos Speaks on Life Before Fame

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 39 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Olukoya reveals what he did after a woman went to Lagos Tv to lie that he sat on his Dad’s 30 houses

1 hour ago

“I Don’t Want To Be Seen A Particular Way That I’m Not” – Cee C Speaks On Outburst At Biggie

2 hours ago

Igbo Men are Sweet, you People Keep Giving me More Reasons to Quickly Marry an Igbo Man- Okunsanya.

3 hours ago

Video: “I Remember When I Used to Wash Ladies Pant as A Cleaner” – Ola of Lagos Speaks on Life Before Fame

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button