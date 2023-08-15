Video: “Yansh is not an achievement or confidence but it’s an attraction to getting anything you want” – Blessing CEO

Blessing CEO is in the news again after the Relationship expert, dished out a free advice to her fellow ladies concerning their backside.

According to the self-acclaim relationship adviser, she made us to understand that women backside is not an an achievement or confidence, but an attraction that can get you any thing so far you know how to use it very well.

She also stated that having a backside is a must for every lady because men love backside.

Here her speak below;

Yansh is not an achievement or confidence. But it’s an attraction to getting anything you want if you have brains. Forget the noise men love yansh, smart women will use it to attract them and get anything from them. Remember what they say they want in public is not what they want in private. Have yansh but have sense and everything will work together for your good. Women is ok to have yansh but don’t put pressure on yourself, just make money and every other thing shall be added on to you. Forget men they are just noise makers in public, in private yansh humble them.