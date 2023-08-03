ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Y’all disrespect me too much and expect me to keep that baby” – Davido’s rumoured side chick, Anita rants again

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read

Davido wants me to have the baby – Anita Brown

Anita Brown, the supposed side chick of famed artist Davido, slams trolls while hinting that she will not retain the baby due to their nasty statements.

For months, the American beauty has been making headlines after revealing that she is allegedly pregnant for Davido.

In a fresh social media post, she stated that haters are always criticizing her for wanting to keep Davido’s baby.

She stated that she doesn’t want to keep Davido’s child due of the rudeness and harsh insults they’ve been spewing at her in the comments section.

In a lengthy rant, she said:

“Y’all disrespect me

Ignore me

Neglect me

And still want me to keep baby

Very confusing

Leave me alone !

I want nothing to do with that family lam good.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I’m Ready To Give My Igbo Partner My Virginity. This Particular Guy Is Here To Stay-Lolade Okunsanya

53 mins ago

Reactions As Popular Actor, Funso Adeolu Drops Loved Up Throwback Photo With His Beautiful Wife

1 hour ago

Video: After 17 years of disappearance, woman welcomes ‘prodigal’ husband, sends lover away

1 hour ago

Video: Commedienne, Warri Pikin puts up her son for sale mocking her plus size

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button