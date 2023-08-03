Video: “Y’all disrespect me too much and expect me to keep that baby” – Davido’s rumoured side chick, Anita rants again

Anita Brown, the supposed side chick of famed artist Davido, slams trolls while hinting that she will not retain the baby due to their nasty statements.

For months, the American beauty has been making headlines after revealing that she is allegedly pregnant for Davido.

In a fresh social media post, she stated that haters are always criticizing her for wanting to keep Davido’s baby.

She stated that she doesn’t want to keep Davido’s child due of the rudeness and harsh insults they’ve been spewing at her in the comments section.

In a lengthy rant, she said:

“Y’all disrespect me

Ignore me

Neglect me

And still want me to keep baby

Very confusing

Leave me alone !

I want nothing to do with that family lam good.”