ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Wumi Toriola says she’s ‘going through a lot’, days after subtly confirming separation from her hubby

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 350 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

  • Wunmi recently penned words of encouragement to those going through tough times to receive strength
  • Recall that the actress in a new year post, revealed that in 2022 she walked away from a domestic violent and abusive relationship for her sanity’s sake.

Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has revealed she is ‘going through a lot’, just a few days after she subtly confirmed her separation from her husband.

GISTLOVER recalls Wumi Toriola seemingly confirmed her marriage of barely three years has crashed.

Subtly informing her fans on her Instagram page, the actress posted a TikTok video of herself having to choose between single and married status. After minutes of dancing around the married option, Toriola eventually settled for the single option.

Also in a new year post, the actress while reflecting revealed that in 2022 she walked away from a domestic violent and abusive relationship for her sanity’s sake.

Just minutes ago, the mother of one penned words of encouragement to those going through tough times to receive strength. Wumi Toriola wrote:

“To everyone going through alot but acting STRONG.
Relax, breathe and be hopeful..
This too shall pass
Love and light to us.”

Previous article‘If Nigeria gets it wrong again in 2023, this nation will bleed, people are really suffering’- Iyabo Ojo

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Dino Melaye and other Politicians not behind my luxurious lifestyle – Ashmusy

52 mins ago

Video: Apostle Suleman Sues Sick Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar For N1billion

2 hours ago

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

3 hours ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button