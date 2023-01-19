Video: Wumi Toriola says she’s ‘going through a lot’, days after subtly confirming separation from her hubby

Wunmi recently penned words of encouragement to those going through tough times to receive strength

Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has revealed she is ‘going through a lot’, just a few days after she subtly confirmed her separation from her husband.

Subtly informing her fans on her Instagram page, the actress posted a TikTok video of herself having to choose between single and married status. After minutes of dancing around the married option, Toriola eventually settled for the single option.

Also in a new year post, the actress while reflecting revealed that in 2022 she walked away from a domestic violent and abusive relationship for her sanity’s sake.

Just minutes ago, the mother of one penned words of encouragement to those going through tough times to receive strength. Wumi Toriola wrote: