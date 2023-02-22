ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Wumi Toriola acquires multi-million naira mansion in Lekki [Video]

  Wumi Toriola proudly announced that she is the newest Lekki house owner as she congratulated herself for the new feat.
  She shared a video of her new mansion as she expressed gratitude to God for the marvelous gift.


Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola as she becomes a proud Lekki home owner.

The Yoruba actress has splashed millions on a multi-million naira mansion in Lekki

The newest landlord in town shared a video of her new mansion as she expressed gratitude to God for the marvelous gift.

Wumi Toriola proudly announced that she is the newest Lekki house owner as she congratulated herself for the new feat.

