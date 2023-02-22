Video: World Sister Sussie Day- Bisola Aiyeola lists reasons why she loves Adesua Etomi as she celebrates her birthday [video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian actress and producer, Bisola Aiyeola has taken the lead to celebrate Adesua Etomi Wellington as she adds another year.

On her Instagram page, the former BBNaija contestant shared a detailed post in which she conveyed her immense gratitude for the special bond she shares with her dear friend.

With heartfelt emotion, she expressed how blessed she feels to have Adesua in her life and extended her sincere appreciation for the love and care her friend has shown her.

Additionally, she spoke of Adesua in glowing terms, highlighting her roles as an unwavering supporter, exceptional mother, trusted friend, and devoted wife.

