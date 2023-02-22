Video: World Sister Sussie Day- Bisola Aiyeola lists reasons why she loves Adesua Etomi as she celebrates her birthday [video]
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- With heartfelt emotion, Bisola expressed how blessed she feels to have Adesua in her life and extended her sincere appreciation for the love and care her friend has shown her.
- In the lengthy post she proceeded to enumerate various endearing qualities of the actress and expounded on the reasons why she holds her in such high esteem and affection.
Nigerian actress and producer, Bisola Aiyeola has taken the lead to celebrate Adesua Etomi Wellington as she adds another year.
On her Instagram page, the former BBNaija contestant shared a detailed post in which she conveyed her immense gratitude for the special bond she shares with her dear friend.
With heartfelt emotion, she expressed how blessed she feels to have Adesua in her life and extended her sincere appreciation for the love and care her friend has shown her.
Additionally, she spoke of Adesua in glowing terms, highlighting her roles as an unwavering supporter, exceptional mother, trusted friend, and devoted wife.
In the lengthy post she proceeded to enumerate various endearing qualities of the actress and expounded on the reasons why she holds her in such high esteem and affection.
Happy Happy Birthday to the one and only world record holder of Aging Backwards😂😂 ( Susu if I say you have Vampire Blood now, you will reply with “NEVER,ONLY THE BLOOD OF JESUS RUNS THROUGH MY VEINS”) .
Happy Birthday to the worlds Vice President on Pepper Affairs 😂😂😂 after @bimboademoye Na you (Maybe that is you peoples secret Elixir for youthful glow 😂😂😂) .
Happy birthday to one of the worlds Goofiest goofballs (many people don’t know that sometimes your sense used to travel and leave you behind😂😂) .
Susu, my young money cash money sugar mummy, you’re A sweet, supportive, cute, funny, goofy, kind, Beautiful, Woman of God, Sister and Friend to me.
You always see the Beauty in others even when me I’m doing Yinmu 😂, you’re a wonderful mum to Zaza and wonderful wife to Mr Dobliyew ( WWBD 😉) and I pray that everything you do and lay your hands on this year and always, will continue to be beautiful and prosperous because that is who you are, A BEAUTIFUL PERSON, she wrote.