ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Women, stop this embarrassment” Blessing CEO berates ladies who wore wedding gown while praying for a husband

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read

Blessing CEO

Relationship expert Blessing Okoro addressed a recent event in which ladies were observed wearing bridal gowns while praying for husbands in a thought-provoking Instagram post.

Blessing took to Instagram to voice her thoughts on the topic, questioning the significance of women wearing wedding gowns in the hopes of finding a husband. She went on to argue that there is a major difference between creating content and accepting a distorted view of marriage.

The relationship expert was blunt in her criticism of the event’s organizer, claiming that the pastor is giving the women an erroneous view of marriage.

Blessing Okoro emphasized that marriage is a partnership between two people, not merely women looking for spouses.

One of her main ideas was that when women openly expressed their strong desire to marry, it may potentially diminish her value as a woman in the eyes of a man.

Blessing Okoro’s words sparked debate on the demands placed on women and how societal pressure might alter people’s perceptions about marriage.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

‘As A Single Mother, It’s Either You Are A Responsible Mother Or A Slay Queen’ -Yetunde Bakare Says

36 mins ago

Nancy Isime Stuns As She shares New Lovely Photos Of Herself In Atlanta

49 mins ago

Video: “You can make 4 million per month” – Hilda Baci shares tips on how to make money as a chef

55 mins ago

“This One’s Are Totally Americans, What Is He Even Saying?”-Rudeboy

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button