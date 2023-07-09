Video: Woman reportedly gifted N1m for crying passionately at funeral

During a funeral rite in the south-eastern area of Nigeria, a Nigerian woman was allegedly given the sum of N1 million (One Million Naira).

She and her siblings were said to be burying their late father in great manner in their hometown.

The lady led the lead throughout the funeral procession, and she was also rewarded with a set of costly wrappers.

A video that went viral on social media shows her dancing while holding the deceased’s photo and surrounded by mourners.

Two males, thought to be her brothers, were also spotted tossing wrappers at her as part of the custom of honoring the ‘Ada’ – the house’s first daughter.

Watch the clip below:

AdaKaAda!! Nwanyịbụife!! This is one of the ways you know a good Ada. To us a woman is always a family member. She is a god (NwaAda). Igbo men always turn up for their sisters. The girl in the video looks like the only girl and her brothers turned up for her. pic.twitter.com/WmJv3lt1Xl — Nwoke Agulu (Anyafurugo 🦅) (@OkoyeCardinal) July 7, 2023

In other events, the family of Taiye Atobiloye, a Kwara State Police inspector who died in a cell at the Kogi State Police Command’s ‘D Division’ after being detained, has claimed N20 million in compensation.

The officer was allegedly held at the Zone 8 Command in Lokoja for being absent from duty for two days. In a statement, the family’s attorney, A.G. Ademola-Bank, claimed the police had done the “abominable” by being “negligent and insensitive to the deceased’s medical condition, which resulted in his untimely death.”

He stated that the family had recognized the inspector’s body at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja and consented to an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In addition to the N20m compensation, the family also demanded a thorough investigation into the cause of the death of the inspector, a public apology, immediate payments of all the deceased’s entitlement and funding of his burial.

It was earlier reported that Atobiloye, attached to the Oke Onigbin Division in Kwara State, was deployed to Kogi for special duty called Quick Intervention for a month.

However, a month after resumption, the policeman with service number 232980 went absent without leave for two days but was later found. As punishment for his absence without permission, Atobiloye was detained in a cell.

A source said the policeman languished in the cell for eight days, and consequently died in detention.

The source said; What happened was that every month, the Zone 8 Command usually picks policemen from every division and posts them for special duty for a month in Zone 8 Command, Lokoja, and after one month, the policemen will return home.

So, Atobiloye, who was attached to the Oke Onigbin Division, was part of the policemen posted to the Zone 8 Command, Lokoja, but when he resumed, he didn’t come for work for two days and was punished by being detained in a cell for about eight days.

It was when policemen checked on him in the cell that they realised he had slumped and died in the cell. At the cell he was detained, only offending policemen are usually detained there, so it is likely he was alone in the cell.

Spokesperson for the Zone 8 Command, Ruth Awi, claimed that after Atobiloye reported for special duty at the command, he absconded from duty and was nowhere to be found for two days until policemen found him drunk.