Video: Woman pass woman, but you still cheated on her” – Reactions as BNXN reveals his ex-girlfriend got him his iPhone 14 [Video]

A fan had questioned how it was possible for his ex, Peggy to buy him a phone of 1.9 million naira when most girls are buying singlets for their men.

He replied with a one single powerful statement that all women are not equal.

Afropop singer, BNXN has revealed that his current iPhone was bought for him by his ex-girlfriend, Peggy Bramor.

The singer took to his Snap to share a video of himself which he had recorded in what looks like a lavatory.

He showed off his iPhone 14 while recording his mirror reflection as he revealed that the phone had suffered cracks after falling from his hands.

According to the “Finesse” crooner, the phone had been gotten for him by his girlfriend who got jealous after another girl had initially gotten a phone for him.

He however added that she and his girlfriend are no longer in a relationship.

“Woman pass woman normally,” he wrote.

Some reactions culled below:

p1marleyofficial

May be she no see him size for boxers and singlet

db_naturals_

Actually women go extra mile when they are in love and treated well 😒

virtually.an.angel

Women are low key doing these things.

If you meet the right one and treat her right, you’ll see it’s no big deal

viola_concept

Women do a lot but becos they want their frnds to think they hv a spending man , they will carry all the glory give the man. U will see someone saying “thank u baby for this and that , the same man she is feeding 😂😂

reshapeme_nig

Just treat a woman right, and she would move mountains for you if need be . A woman would do you a favour she’s 100% sure you’d reciprocate if the tables were turned. Abeg enough of love matter, i dey find fuel 😂

deco_rbyj

But you cheated on her😊