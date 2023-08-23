Video: Wizkid’s die hard fan pays tribute to his late mother as he inks a permanent tattoo on his thigh

A devoted fan of Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has honored Wizkid’s late mother with a permanent tattoo on his leg.

Wizkid, a well-known Nigerian singer whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, recently lost his mother.

Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, Wizkid’s mother, died on Friday, August 18, about 1:30 a.m.

Sunday Are, Wizkid’s long-time manager, confirmed the news, saying Mrs. Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, she passed away this morning, around 1:30 am,” said Sunday Aaare.

The late Mrs. Balogun was also the mother of two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.

Following the viral spread of an image featuring the tattoo obtained by the fan, concerned individuals took to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@KachisideOrji: “Omo wizkid needs to see this but Well I know he will ignore no need. Die hard fan Una dey try sha. I never do this for my grandmother (Rip) Na another person wey no dey care about en fanz.”

@De_yemopraiz06: “You go think say you like wizkid until you see some real nighaz.”

@Henrymiles77: “This is foolish, I can’t even imagine someone drawing a tattoo that relates to my mum. Haba.”

@1Hormonelson: “If your own mama con later die where u won draw her tattoo.”

@SAMUEL_BOBO1: “Chaii, una dey amaze me for this app… Where u put ur mum. Someone that doesn’t knows u exist.”

@davidlkpe: “Your papa for just wear condom. una just too do.”

