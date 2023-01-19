Video: Wizkid X Davido tour: “You’ve Never Helped Me in My Life”- Mr Jollof slams Wizkid over his ‘feed ur family statement’

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Jollof ‘knocked’ Wizkid and stressed how he has supported him over the years by taking on the expense to attend his concerts in different locations and stream his music.

The drama started after Jollof took to Instagram shading the singer following his announcement of a joint tour with colleague, Davido.

comedian cum influencer, Mr Jollof, has heavily ‘knocked’ music star, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, in a rant video shared on Instagram.

Wizkid, in turn, took to his Instastory channel with an indirect shade as he called on Jollof to make sure that his family is well fed before ranting online.

In his response video, Mr Jollof addressed Wizkid by his real name and stressed that he has never received any assistance from the singer.

He expressed his strong reservation against the singer’s decision to take an indirect swipe at his family because of his words.

He said the only time he asked for Wizkid’s assistance, the singer promised to give him N10 million but never kept his promise.

Some reactions culled below:

hdthoughtx said: “@mr.jollof_ abeg bros ..u nor need all this things …u know as wizkid tey dey right from time …unless na fake love you dey claim all this while.”

the_real_tobe_official said: “Jollof need wrestling match with Wiz This year Netflix sha.”

etinosaofficial said: “This my Warri Portable. Anybody can collect. Even me as I dey comment so, if I do anyhow, Jollof go still enter me the glb of Warri .”

yungkumzee said: “So na you Wizkid dey refer to say you be house boy? Haba na , you self for just lock up , most of us know know say you deh beg..”

governorscousin said: “Let love lead and peace reign my brothers ❤️.”