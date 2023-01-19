Video: “Wizkid turned down my joint tour request…” – Davido spills in resurfaced video

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

This comes hours after Wiz, in a post, shared on his social media platform today, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, revealed that he would be going on a tour with Davido after his ‘More Love Less Ego’ tour.

Wiz, in a post, shared on his social media platform today, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, revealed that he would be going on a tour with Davido after his ‘More Love Less Ego’ tour.

The announcement had rocked all social media platforms, with fans and celebrities sharing their reactions to the news.

In an interview with Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the billionaire music icon revealed that he tried to do a joint tour with Wizkid but he refused.

The singer also disclosed that he proposed a joint album as well but got turned down by Wizzy.