Video: “Wizkid turned down my joint tour request…” – Davido spills in resurfaced video

  • A throwback clip of Davido speaking about a tour with him has resurfaced.
  • This comes hours after Wiz, in a post, shared on his social media platform today, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, revealed that he would be going on a tour with Davido after his ‘More Love Less Ego’ tour.

An old video of Afrobeats sensation, Davido speaking about a joint tour with Wizkid is now making the rounds on the internet.

Wiz, in a post, shared on his social media platform today, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, revealed that he would be going on a tour with Davido after his ‘More Love Less Ego’ tour.

The announcement had rocked all social media platforms, with fans and celebrities sharing their reactions to the news.

However, a throwback clip of Davido speaking about a tour with him has resurfaced.

In an interview with Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the billionaire music icon revealed that he tried to do a joint tour with Wizkid but he refused.

The singer also disclosed that he proposed a joint album as well but got turned down by Wizzy.

