Video: Wizkid reportedly loses N99.5million ring to his fans at his sold-out concert at Tottenham Stadium, UK

Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, a Grammy-winning Nigerian musician, lost one of his pricey rings at a recent show in the United Kingdom.

On Saturday night, the singer reportedly dropped his costly ring while attempting to fling his jacket into the audience at his sold-out event at Tottenham Stadium in London, UK.

Adesope Olajide, a prominent British-Nigerian podcaster, revealed this during an Instagram live session. The ring is valued around £100,000 (approximately N85 million).

The podcaster expressed sorrow for leaving the front row when the ring fell, pointing out that he had previously caught Zlatan Ibile and Diamond Platnumz’s rings at concerts.

Adesope said, “Why did I leave that front [row at Wizkid’s show] when that ring was about to fall? Ah! I have caught Zlatan and Diamond Platnumz’s rings before. These are thousands of pounds and dollars.

“Obviously, the Wiz ring, that would have been the one. I’m honest. I could sell it for like £100k”.