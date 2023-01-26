Video: ‘Wizkid is running to avoid being served over song theft’ – Blackface

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian artist and songwriter, Blackface has alleged that artist Wizkid is running away from a lawsuit over song theft.

In 2016, Blackface accused Banky W and Wizkid of stealing his song titled ‘I Like The Way’ in making ‘Slow Whine’ and also accused them of sampling his song titled ‘Twist and Turn’ for ‘Ginger’, one of the tracks from Wizkid’s popular album ‘Made In Lagos’.

Speaking in an interview with The Whistlers on Wednesday, Blackface disclosed he is yet to hear from Banky W and Wizkid since the issue popped up in 2016. He further added that Wizkid has been avoiding Nigeria in order not to get served with a lawsuit.