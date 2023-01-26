Video: Wizkid excited after selling out pre-sale tickets for his Tottenham stadium concert

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barely 24 hours after rolling out the pre-sale ticket for the event, it was completely sold out and this excited Wizkid who took to his Twitter page to react.

Grammy award winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid, has sold out the pre-sales tickets for his upcoming concert at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium.

The singer’s headline show on July 29 will kick off his 2023 tour with a highly anticipated performance at the 62,850-capacity Stadium.

Wizkid shared the good news with his signature eagle emoji and announced the date for commencement of general sales.

Tottenham’s official site reported that on July 29, 2023, starboy will perform in support of his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego.