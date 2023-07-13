Video: “Wiz and older women na 5 and 6” – Throwback video of Wizkid confessing love for Genevieve Nnaji surfaces

An old video of Afrobeat artist Wizkid confessing his feelings for veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji has surfaced online.

In the old video, Wizkid boldly expressed himself and admitted that he has a crush on Genevieve Nnaji during the interview with OAP, Toolz. He continued, “I’ve fallen in love with her.”

Wizkid revealed the face-to-face meeting he had with Genevieve Nnaji, the actress. He was introduced to the actress as a young boy by his older uncles, and he was forced to be humble as he called her “Ma.”

When he was asked what he liked about Genevieve and why he fell in love with her, the artist disclosed that he watched most of her movies growing up as a child and loved her personality.

@elizabth_25 wrote: “Wiz and older women popsy too like better thing.”

@zion_champ wrote: “Why are you laughing toolz” man sounded like he was going to cum.”

@gifted.uchechi wrote: “So cute, skin skinning, teeth teething, fluent and eloquent .”

@horlaitanola wrote: “you still won knack her..lolz.”

@posh_khard wrote: “wizkd na ashawo see the way he dey do lips .”

@zorelive wrote: “I’m a girl and I admire her so much ! Since I was a child too.”

@cherryfort6366 wrote: “Please leave someone’s mother alone