Video: “Without BBN you’re a nobody”- Monalisa Stephen claps back at Tacha for body shaming her

Monalisa Stephen, an advocate of body positivity, launched an attack against Big Brother Naija Tacha for body-shaming her.

According to Monalisa, the reality star has grown smug and unappreciative of the show in an interview with Pulse Nigeria.

She reminded Tacha that she would still be a nobody, twerking online, if it weren’t for the reality show. She went on to say that it was okay for the reality star to constantly mention how BBN made her.

Tacha, who doesn’t hold back when responding to her critics, attacked Monalisa on her Instagram page.

She questioned how many times she should thank the show’s producers for casting her.

Tacha questioned whether she must regularly clean their office desks and tables in order to express her gratitude.

She insulted her, saying that she will always be a dùmb and that she (Tacha) had worked hard to get where she is.

She supported her claim that BBN alone didn’t make her in another tweet by mentioning how Ella, another housemate, hasn’t achieved the same level as she has.

Then she started body-shaming Monalisa.

Tacha would be a nobody with the reality program, Monalisa responded to her via her Instagram story.

She remarked that Tacha can never relate to her because she is self-made, unlike Tacha.

She also implied that Tacha was a runs girl by praising her lovers in Lagos and Port Harcourt for taking care of the reality star.

“You get mind body shame me o. You that without BBN you are nothing. I am self-made!! But that’s something you can’t ever relate to all thanks to Port Harcourt n Lagos boys. Astalavi Give demmmm”.