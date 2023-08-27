Video: “Widowed Not Weathered” – Ka3na Returns To Instagram With A Cryptic Post 3 Months After Husband’s Death

Three months after her husband’s death, BBNaija star Ka3na Jones makes a heartbreaking social media comeback.

It should be noted that the reality star was placed in a state of mourning in May 2023 after her spouse died.

Three months after her husband’s death, the mother of three has returned to social media and stated that she is stronger than everything she has been through.

She posted images of herself on a VIP plane and said her tragedy had left her widowed but not withered by it.

She noted that she’s rising from her ashes and extended gratitude to those who had reached out to her during her grieving period.

Ka3na wrote;

“Rising from the ashes, embracing my inner boss lady!

After mourning the loss of my beloved husband, I am stepping back into the social media world to share my journey of resilience, strength, and my luxurious lifestyle. Life may have thrown its toughest challenges at me, but I am determined to rise above and live life to the fullest – Join me on my official YouTube channel “Keeping Up With Ka3na” LINK IN BIO!

My sincere gratitude for all your messages and comments. It’s been so comforting to know that I have such supportive community behind me. I am now back on my grind and doing OK with my beautiful daughter… Xo, @lila_bossbaby”

See her post below;