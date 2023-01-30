Video: “Why your birthday will always be one of my favorite days” -Sabinus’s wife, Ciana confirms marriage to him on his birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ciana Chapman, the wife of famous comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, widely known as Sabinus, confirmed their marriage on his birthday.

Last year, the comedian married his sweetheart in a private ceremony.

Ciana confirmed their marriage on Instagram by lovingly celebrating him on his birthday and wishing them many more beautiful years together.

She appreciated him as her husband for the priceless memories they had created together. Ciana stated her eagerness to see more of the world with him.

She expressed her everlasting love for her man while praying for him.