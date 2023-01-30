ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Why your birthday will always be one of my favorite days” -Sabinus’s wife, Ciana confirms marriage to him on his birthday

Ciana Chapman, the wife of famous comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, widely known as Sabinus, confirmed their marriage on his birthday.

Last year, the comedian married his sweetheart in a private ceremony.

Ciana confirmed their marriage on Instagram by lovingly celebrating him on his birthday and wishing them many more beautiful years together.

She appreciated him as her husband for the priceless memories they had created together. Ciana stated her eagerness to see more of the world with him.

She expressed her everlasting love for her man while praying for him.

“Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days, because God created one of my greatest gifts.

Thank you for all the priceless memories we have made together. I can’t wait to experience more of this world with you.

Here’s to another year of love, laughter and more late night gossip.

Happy Birthday, Hubby.

I Love You!”.She wrote:

