Video: “Why you shouldn’t settle for what life gives you”- Mercy Aigbe’s co-wife Funsho Adeoti sends important message

  • Funsho who is currently in Nigeria, warned her fans not to settle for what life gives them.
  • Explaining further, she told them to make life better and build something for themselves.
Mercy Aigbe’s co-wife, Funsho Adeoti prays for a life without regret as she marks 48th birthday

Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti has sent an important message to her thousands of fans and followers.

The mother of four, who is currently in Nigeria, warned her fans not to settle for what life gives them.

Explaining further, she told them to make life better and build something for themselves.

“Don’t settle for what life gives you, make life better and build something better for yourself”.

Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti as she storms Nigeria

The first wife of actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, Funsho Adeoti, is in Nigeria.

The mother of four, who resides in Minnesota, has stormed Nigerian for undisclosed reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Funsho announced her arrival as she shared photos of her in Nigeria. Accompanying the photos was a caption on happiness. Funsho stated that happiness is a state of mind and it’s according to the way you look at things.

“HAPPINESS IS A STATE OF MIND. IT’S JUST ACCORDING TO THE WAY YOU LOOK AT THINGS”.

Taking to her comment section, her fans sang her praises as they welcomed her to Nigeria.Trust them to take a swipe at Mercy Aigbe, as they hailed Funsho for the being the real wife of the publisher.One Tayo baby of Lagos wrote, “The real D owner”Concurring with Tayo, Moma Greg wrote, “Yes ooo the real owner oooo. Others are fake

Mocking Mercy Aigbe, Tayo baby further wrote, “D real owner will have her property back sooner or later. Make madam still dey use am. Na borrow she borrow am. A wa o foor”.

