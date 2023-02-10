Video: “Why we aren’t mourning our mother” -Funke Akindele says as she pens emotional tribute to late mother

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele has broken her silence following the death of her beloved mother.

Sharing a video collage of her mother, Funke stated that she and her siblings are not mourning her, rather they are celebrating a life well lived.

The Lagos State deputy governorship candidate listed out her mother’s unique qualities, which includes being lively, jovial and being the life of the party. She noted how her mother’s has instilled the spirit of prayers in her, her siblings and even her young grandchildren.

“That’s my mum.

My sweet mum!

Ever jovial!

Life of the party! Mum, you raised me to very hardworking, dedicated and selfless. You were a blessing to not just your children but everyone around you. You always had a positive impact in the lives of anyone that came across you. You taught us the way of the Lord, how to pray, how to serve God and how to commit all things to him. We have the fear of God in our hearts because of how you nurtured us to be compassionate in everything we do. You didn’t stop at teaching us alone, you further extended this same legacy to your grandchildren by teaching them how to pray too at a very young age. Mum, you were very selfless and did everything humanely possible to give us the best life. I want to thank you mum, for raising us we’ll despite the ups and downs. Yes it hurts, but I’m happy that your legacy lives on with us your children and grandchildren as well and you’re in a better place. “I’m definitely going to miss you mummy. And I promise I’d never give up just like you always advised. I’ll make sure I give my best to anything I do and victory will be my portion in Jesus name. I shall make you proud mum. I’m glad you didn’t weep over your children.

I’m glad you saw your grandchildren.

I’m glad you lived a fulfilled life. Mum we’re not mourning rather we’re celebrating a life well lived.

May your soul rest in perfect peace.

I love you Mummy”.

Funke Akindele’s mother passed away on Tuesday night, February 7th, 2023.

The sad news was shared by her sister, Olubunmi Akindele, in a statement via her Instagram page, on behalf of the family.