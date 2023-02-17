Video: “Why the hate, I have a pure heart and soul”- BBNaija’s Phyna laments after being poisoned

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phyna shocked many when she took to the micro-blogging platform to reveal that she was poisoned, but God saved her.







Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Ijeoma Otabor better known as Phyna has opened up on being poisoned.

The reality star shocked many when she took to the micro-blogging platform to reveal that she was poisoned, but God saved her.

Lamenting, Phyna questioned why anyone hated her so much to the extent of killing her. She noted how she has never offended anyone as she has a pure heart and soul.

“I was saved from poisoning. I have never offended anybody. I have a pure heart and soul. Why so much hatred. God saved me”.