Video: “Why she no wear her skirt?”- Reactions trail video of Ayra Starr visiting grandparents

A video of Mavin signee, Ayra Starr visiting her grandparents at their house has caused a buzz online.

In the video, the fast-rising singer got down from her car as she received a grand welcome from her family members.

The songstress happily hugged them one after the other amid screams and happy chants from them.

Netizens Reactions…

While some netizens gushed over the video, others were however more concerned about the house.

@gommics said: “Ahh I think say her family go dey stay forr Lekki GRA or banana Island. Why them dey live for here?”

@kellydan212 wrote: “So she be Edo girl..people when say benin people nor they music hope una they see am.”

@tarrybuckes reacted: “Edo women dey produce stars oo eg

burna boy, davido, ayrastar, rema, etc.”

@nach.ure added: “Why she no wear her skirt.”

“You’ve seen pant, so you’ve achieved something in life” – Ayra Starr slams fashion police who faulted her outfit

The rapidly rising Afrobeat singerOyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, also known as Ayra Starr, has hit back at a fashion critic who criticized the attire she wore on stage.

The Mavin star invaded Greece’s Athens, where she wowed her fans with her sizzling songs during a spectacular stage performance.

The 21-year-old was however dressed scantily as usual. Her skirt was really suggestive, and her top barely covered her breasts.

Fans were able to see what was below as she performed, and this led to somecomments from online users.

An @solofficial account on Twitter responded to the video by writing:

“You can be a female singer without promoting lustful thought in the head of men or lesbians.”

Clapping back, the self-acclaimed ‘Sabi Girl‘ wrote:

“These are literally matching shorts, but amazing for you! You’ve seen pant! Congratulations, you’ve finally achieved something in your life.”