Video: “Why s3x with broke men is amazing” -Toke Makinwa drops bombshell [Video]
- Toke made this known on her podcast, Toke Moments, while speaking with BBNaija’s Neo Akpofure.
- She added that 80% of Nigerian men don’t know how to please a woman especially the wealthy ones.
OAP and actress, Toke Makinwa is of the opinion that sexual intercourse with broke men is more amazing.
The media personality made this known on her podcast, Toke Moments, while speaking with BBNaija’s Neo Akpofure.
According to Toke, she feels broke men are better in sex because they have nothing to offer and as such, channel their energy into giving one a great sexual experience.
Toke said, “80% of Nigeria men do not know what it is to please a woman. I can always know what come up next. Many if them just want to get in and get out and say it was good.
The wealthier the guy is especially Nigerian men, the worse.
I feel like sex with broke men is amazing because they have nothing to offer. You are sleeping with a broke man he gives you everything”.