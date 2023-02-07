Video: Why people find it hard to accept I’m now a celebrity – Boy Spyce

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Boy Spyce has opened up about the hardest part of his life since joining music, and how he feels about competition in the music industry.

Nigerian singer and Mavin artiste, Boy Spyce has opened up on why it seems as if many people are finding it hard to accept he is now a celebrity musician.

The ‘Folake’ hitmaker during a recent appearance at Cool FM opened up about the hardest part of his life since joining music, and how he feels about competition in the music industry. Boy Spyce said:

“I’ve not said this before but I will say it anyway. Uhmm, there are some times I walk into a room and because you know I started from posting freestyles on Instagram and everything, but I’ve been with Jazzy even before that, so sometimes, I get this aura of some people are finding it hard to accept that I’m an artiste now and I have songs out now. So they are like it’s still this guy, like I no fall. So there are sometimes I just see it and I just, in my mind, I just be like well I just gotta keep working hard. You know, some people find it hard to just accept that this is this person.”

Asked if it pisses him off that some don’t him as a celebrity musician but just some guy who used to freestyle on social media, Boy Spyce admitted: