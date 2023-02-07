ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Why people find it hard to accept I’m now a celebrity – Boy Spyce

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Boy Spyce has opened up about the hardest part of his life since joining music, and how he feels about competition in the music industry.

Nigerian singer and Mavin artiste, Boy Spyce has opened up on why it seems as if many people are finding it hard to accept he is now a celebrity musician.

The ‘Folake’ hitmaker during a recent appearance at Cool FM opened up about the hardest part of his life since joining music, and how he feels about competition in the music industry. Boy Spyce said:

“I’ve not said this before but I will say it anyway. Uhmm, there are some times I walk into a room and because you know I started from posting freestyles on Instagram and everything, but I’ve been with Jazzy even before that, so sometimes, I get this aura of some people are finding it hard to accept that I’m an artiste now and I have songs out now.

So they are like it’s still this guy, like I no fall. So there are sometimes I just see it and I just, in my mind, I just be like well I just gotta keep working hard. You know, some people find it hard to just accept that this is this person.”

Asked if it pisses him off that some don’t him as a celebrity musician but just some guy who used to freestyle on social media, Boy Spyce admitted:

“No it doesn’t piss me off. I knew it was going to happen. I knew there are some people who are gonna like find it hard to accept, but I mean, if you don’t face challenges then are you really doing anything?”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Online-in-laws in the mud as Sina Rambo celebrates his estranged wife, Heidi Korth on her 25th birthday [video]

1 hour ago

Video: Ruger splashes millions of Naira on brand new Range Rover [Photos/video]

1 hour ago

Video: BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa faces backlash for wearing glove while eating ‘swallow’, she reacts [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Video: Sabinus reacts as comedian, Nasboi bemoans his mother’s habit of giving all her money to pastors -[VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button