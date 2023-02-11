Video: “Why Nollywood movies are better than Hollywood, others”- Nkem Owoh spills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







Veteran actor, Nkem Owoh otherwise known as Osuofia, has commended the efforts of Nollywood practitioners in making our movies highly competitive with foreign movies.

Nigerian movies’ stories as far better than that of their Bollywood and Hollywood counterparts.

He said, “If you check the time and how we started, you give kudos because we are making a tremendous progress in the industry.”

Further commending Nollywood, Nkem Owoh stated that Nigerian movies present real life stories and happenings around them, so it is wrong to compare the quality of Nigerian films with those coming from the advanced countries.

“The storyline we take is better than any story from any woods, we don’t have the technology, but we have the story. “We are a th!rd world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained.”

Speaking on technologies in Nollywood, he noted how Nigerian film producers were only using technology imported from advanced countries.

Osuofia stated that with the available technology in place, Nollywood had been to the next level of improvement