ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Why Nollywood movies are better than Hollywood, others”- Nkem Owoh spills

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actor Nkem Owoh Finally Breaks Silence On Rejecting N10M To Support Tinubu

Veteran actor, Nkem Owoh otherwise known as Osuofia, has commended the efforts of Nollywood practitioners in making our movies highly competitive with foreign movies.

Nigerian movies’ stories as far better than that of their Bollywood and Hollywood counterparts.

He said, “If you check the time and how we started, you give kudos because we are making a tremendous progress in the industry.”

Further commending Nollywood, Nkem Owoh stated that Nigerian movies present real life stories and happenings around them, so it is wrong to compare the quality of Nigerian films with those coming from the advanced countries.

“The storyline we take is better than any story from any woods, we don’t have the technology, but we have the story.

“We are a th!rd world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained.”

Speaking on technologies in Nollywood, he noted how Nigerian film producers were only using technology imported from advanced countries.

Osuofia stated that with the available technology in place, Nollywood had been to the next level of improvement

“I believe, with the stories and creativity among us, if we get the needed technology, we will go places”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “His Story Has Changed” For Standing In Front Of Peter Obi’s Moving Convoy, Cubana Chief Priest Vows To Make Teenager A Millionaire

5 hours ago

Video: 65 out of 83 women I counseled were unfaithful to their husbands – Daddy Freeze reveals

5 hours ago

Video: “15 years and I’m just getting started” – Ghana singer stirs confusion with age

15 hours ago

Video: I am now bigger than Portable, my new car is worth N6.2M — DJ Chicken [Video]

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button