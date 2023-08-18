Video: “Why Naira Marley is the perfect person to pass NDLEA’s message across” — Man shares opinion

Naira Marley, a well-known rapper, is thought to be a better choice for raising awareness of drug misuse, according to a Nigerian guy.

This came following Naira Marley’s collaboration with the NDLEA to fight against drug abuse amongst youths.

You may recall that the artist is now working with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on a campaign against drug usage, as was announced on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The user @verydarrkmann expressed his thoughts on the NDLEA’s choice to utilize Naira Marley as an ambassador to fight drug consumption on his TikTok account.

Netizens’ remarks, in which they criticized NDLEA for picking the rapper who is well-known to be a long-time drug user, prompted this.

The TikToker who agrees with the NDLEA’s decision expressed his opinion.

He claimed that he believes the’soapy’ crooner is the ideal choice to deliver the message. Naira Marley is a highly regarded member of society, among other things.

Additionally, since the message is coming from a drug user, the young will take it more seriously than they would if it were coming from a non-drug user.

In his words;

“The youths trust Naira Marley, because if a smoker comes out to tell them that smoking is bad, they’ll believe the smoker. Than carrying someone who doesn’t smoke to tell people to stop smoking. Nobody is going to believe that there’s danger by smokinɠ because he has no smoking experience.

.so Naira Marley is the perfect person to pass the message.”

Watch video below: