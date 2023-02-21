Video: Why my second child with Rosy Meurer bears ‘same name’ with Tonto Dikeh’s son- Olakunle Churchill spills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Olakunle Churchill caused a massive stir in 2021 when he unveiled his son’s name with Rosy Meurer, King, the same name as that of his son with Tonto Dikeh. Dikeh’s son is King Churchill Omodayo Andre.

The estranged couple recently rekindled their squabble, and netizens have also resumed dragging Churchill for giving his two sons, from different women, the same name.

Responding to a fan who asked why he gave his sons the same name, Churchill explained that it’s his choice that all his children’s names must start with “King.”







Olakunle was dragged along with his wife, by social media users who accused him of being obsessed with Tonto, but he did not react or give a reason for his action.

“@_esteelouder listen king Andrea, King Churchill jnr. All of my male children’s name must start with King. It’s my choice just as the next ones name will start with king also.”