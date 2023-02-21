ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Why my second child with Rosy Meurer bears ‘same name’ with Tonto Dikeh’s son- Olakunle Churchill spills

  • Olakunle Churchill caused a massive stir in 2021 when he unveiled his son’s name with Rosy Meurer, King, the same name as that of his son with Tonto Dikeh. Dikeh’s son is King Churchill Omodayo Andre.
  • The estranged couple recently rekindled their squabble, and netizens have also resumed dragging Churchill for giving his two sons, from different women, the same name.
  • Responding to a fan who asked why he gave his sons the same name, Churchill explained that it’s his choice that all his children’s names must start with “King.”


Businessman, Olakunle Churchill has finally revealed why he named his son ‘King Churchill’ with his wife, Rosy, after his first son with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.



Olakunle was dragged along with his wife, by social media users who accused him of being obsessed with Tonto, but he did not react or give a reason for his action.

However, the estranged couple recently rekindled their squabble, and netizens have also resumed dragging Churchill for giving his two sons, from different women, the same name.

Responding to a fan who asked why he gave his sons the same name, Churchill explained that it’s his choice that all his children’s names must start with “King.”

“@_esteelouder listen king Andrea, King Churchill jnr. All of my male children’s name must start with King. It’s my choice just as the next ones name will start with king also.”



