Video: “Why most reality TV show winners don’t thrive in music industry” – Iyanya takes a dig at Whitemoney, others

Iyanya, a popular Afropop singer and songwriter, discusses why most reality stars fail after winning.

The “Tonight” singer, who won ‘Project Fame West Africa Season 1’, stated that most reality stars do not intend to become famous after winning the competition.

Those who eventually thrive, according to him, are usually those who came to the platform with the intention of becoming famous and relevant.

He said:

“Obviously, most people who win these reality shows don’t have any plans of being famous or anything. It just happened to them. Yeah, he has a nice voice, tried it and he won.

“So, I believe that the people who go further are the people who prayed for that platform. And they finally got it and they are like, ‘I’m not going back from here.’ That is how I look at it.”